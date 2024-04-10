Court dismisses accused’s bail plea in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

A CBI court has dismissed bail application of Ramesh Chand Dhiman arrested in connection with an alleged Chittaranjan Locomotive Works bribery case.

The CBI also arrested Ravi Sekhar Sinha, Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in February 2022.

The probe agency alleged that Dhiman handed over a bribe of Rs 4.34 lakh to another accused Vinod Kumar of M/s Auspice Autocraft Pvt Ltd in Chandigarh on January 19, 2022 on directions of directors of EC Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd.

The accused’s counsel argued that the accused was in custody since March 25. During his custody, his voice sample has been taken, for which his custody was required by the CBI. Besides, the investigation against the accused has also been completed, and supplementary challan has been filed.

Public Prosecutor Narender Singh argued that the accused was arrested with great difficulty as he was not responding to notices issued to him by the court, and even non-bailable warrant had to be issued to secure his presence. After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the bail application.

