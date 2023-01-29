Decomposed body of missing youth found

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 28

The decomposed body of a youth missing for about a month ago has been recovered from a pond near Peer Muchalla.

The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Asri, a resident of Peer Muchalla. The police handed over the body to his kin after getting the post-mortem examination conducted.

According to the police, the victim had gone missing about a month ago. His family members had lodged a missing complaint with the police.

A shopkeeper informed the Dhakoli police about the body in a pond near the village. The police went to the spot and found the body badly decomposed.

The relatives of the missing youth identified him from the tattooes on

his body.