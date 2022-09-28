Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 27

Thirtythree cases of dengue surfaced in the district today, of which 17 patients were admitted to government hospitals.

Most of the cases were reported from the Pinjore, Kalka and Surajpur areas.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said teams visited 10,222 houses today. Dengue larvae were found at 172 homes and institutions and the persons concerned were served notices under Section 214 of the Municipal Bylaws Act 1973. A total of 1,90,977 houses have been visited by health teams to date and 4081 people served notices.

