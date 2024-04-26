DNA complexities discussed at Mohali institute

Mohali, April 25
The Department of Biochemistry and Paediatrics at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS-Mohali) celebrated DNA Day with a series of activities today.
The day commemorates the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA by James Watson and Francis Crick in 1953, an achievement that revolutionised man’s understanding of life.
The college organised e-poster competition on topics related to molecular biology.
Geneticist and researcher Priyanka Srivastava from the Advanced Paediatrics Centre, PGIMER, discussed the complexities of DNA and its role in decoding genetic tests.
AIMS Director-Principal Dr Bhavneet Bharti highlighted the impact of genetics and personalised medicine on shaping the future of health care.
