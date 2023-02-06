Father, son hit by car at Zirakpur, die

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

A father-son duo was killed after being hit by a luxury car while crossing the Zirakpur-Patiala road after partaking of langar at a religious congregation near the toll plaza on Friday evening.

Desh Raj, 40, was crossing the road on foot with his seven-year-old son Avesh in his arms when the car hit them. His wife, Tejwati, had a narrow escape.

The family was eking out a living by working as labourers and had come to partake of community food (langar) by the roadside.

The speeding car coming from the Patiala side hit the two hard and both were tossed in air, sustaining serious injuries. After the accident, the car driver fled the scene.

Some passersby took the injured to the GMCH-32, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The police said a case had been registered against car driver Yuvraj Singh of Pathankot on the basis of the registration number of the car. Further investigation was on.

