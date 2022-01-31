Few takers for C&D waste-lifting facility in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

Though the Municipal Corporation has started a collection and transportation facility for construction and demolition (C&D) waste from residents’ premises/houses to the C&D waste processing plant for those who want to avail of it, people do not seem to have shown the desired result yet.

According to officials, due to lack of awareness about the facility and the price issue, not many residents have come forward.

Not many people are aware that by calling the toll-free number 0172-2787200, waste can be transported to the plant from their house by the corporation. Secondly, the tippers of the civic body are large and thus have more rates. Residents say private small tippers do the job in less amount.

“It is not that our rates are on the higher side. Because our tippers are large, people assume we have higher rates,” said an official. The civic body has also specified 23 places in the city where the C&D waste can be thrown. Throwing of waste in unauthorised open areas is punishable.

The plant in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, processes raw material. Machines recycle aggregates — stones, gravel and a mix of debris to make concrete and related material.

The recycled concrete is used to make tiles, curb channels and paver blocks, which the corporation uses in different works. Whereas, silt, a byproduct, is used in filling jobs at construction sites.