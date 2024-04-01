FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) has supported the MC House resolution on free water supply and free parking besides seeking a local candidate for the city Lok Sabha seat.

At a meeting of its executive committee, members questioned the UT Administration as well as the MC over water tariff and vehicle parking charges.

Addressing the members, Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman, FOSWAC, said the MC and the Administration had imposed many taxes on the residents and they were required to pay more in the name of facilities. He wondered where all such money collected as taxes was going.

He welcomed the decision of the Mayor on offering free 20,000 litres of water per month to each household. “The MC can easily manage funds for providing free water facility to the residents. Regarding free parking in markets, it can generate more funds by offering some spaces for advertisement in those parking lots. It will also help prevent scandals by parking contractors in connivance with officials, as we have seen a few months back. It is the foremost duty of the government to provide facilities to people. Water is a necessity. It can be given free of cost by managing the overall funds collected from the residents,” said Bittu. He said despite community centres housing rooms for yoga, reading, gymnasiums, badminton courts, etc, residents were not allowed to use these. Earlier, all such facilities were available to the residents. The bookings were cancelled citing the election code.

Chief patron RC Nayyar said the residents should vote very carefully and judiciously in the coming Lok Sabha election. They must ensure that their vote goes only to a candidate who is a full-time political leader and is committed to the residents’ welfare. Actors, players or other pass-time leaders should not be elected.

Another member, Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, appealed to all parties to not give ticket to outsiders.

Dr Cheema, president, Sector 34 RWA, said the corporation had converted the open space into the mela ground in Sector 34.

