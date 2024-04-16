Mohali: Goods misplaced, truck driver booked

Mohali, April 15
The police booked a truck driver, Somvir Singh of a Phase 8-based transport company, for misplacing 98 refrigerators of a multinational firm while these were being transported from Zirakpur to Jaipur on March 23.
The complainant, Subhash Chandra, stated that he had hired the services of the firm to send 112 refrigerators to Jaipur. However, the consignment was not delivered till March 27. Later, he checked that only 14 refrigerators were loaded to be delivered in Jaipur. A case has been registered.
