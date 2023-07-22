Government to promote state handicraft

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 21

The Punjab Government has tied up with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) to impart training to 125 women artisans at five locations.

After inaugurating the first training session here, Anurag Aggarwal, Special Chief Secretary, Cooperation, said the articles prepared by these artisans would be sold by Markfed through its online e-commerce portal as well as at its store in Sector 22-C, Chandigarh.

Agarwal, who took the initiative to revive dying handicraft and phulkari industry in Punjab, said a committee of the Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Punjab, and Managing Director, Markfed, had been constituted to help the women artisans of the state. He said it was felt that traditional items of Punjab should be promoted at national as well as international level.

He said Phulkari products were in great demand around the globe, adding that keeping this in mind, the responsibility had been entrusted on Markfed to market these products and help artisans earn good remuneration for their products.

