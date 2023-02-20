Hockey Karnataka beat Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Chandigarh (2-1) during a match of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Hockey Chandigarh took the lead through Reetu Devi in the 13th minute. However, Chandana J levelled the score in the very next minute for Katakana. In the 44th minute, she scored another goal to complete the comeback win for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Association of Odisha took on Hockey Rajasthan in the first Pool A encounter of the day and won (13-1). Chhattisgarh Hockey outplayed Hockey Uttarakhand (4-1). Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur Hockey (4-1). The final match of the day between Assam Hockey and Hockey Bihar from Pool D ended in a (2-0) win for Hockey Bihar. Hockey Punjab will play against Hockey Himachal and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will take on Hockey Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Le Puducherry Hockey will play the last game.