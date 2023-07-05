In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

In a selfless act, the family of Manpreet Singh, who was declared brain dead after an accident, has kindled hope for two renal failure patients and restored the sight of two individuals at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Mishap victim Kidneys, corneas donated to needy patients at PGIMER

On June 28, 30-year-old Manpreet of SAS Nagar sustained severe head injury after his bike was hit by a car. He was declared brain dead on July 1. Transplant coordinators approached Manpreet’s family, which displayed courage and selfless spirit and consented to donate his organs. The PGI team successfully harvested Manpreet’s pancreas, kidneys, and corneas for transplantation. With everyone involved swiftly executing their roles, the organs became available to those in need.

Prof HS Kohli, Head of the Department of Nephrology, said, “One recipient is a 31-year-old male who has been on dialysis for 10 years due to renal failure. From the pool of 1,750 registered B+ patients, our team selected the most suitable candidate.” The second beneficiary is a 20-year-old male who has been struggling with Type 1 diabetes. Manpreet’s corneas were donated to two individuals.