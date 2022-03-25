Inactive social media handles of Panchkula DC, Municipal Corporation, police irk residents

Amit Bathla
Panchkula, March 24
Inactive social media handles of the Deputy Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and the police irk local residents, who otherwise could raise their grievances through these platforms. For instance, the last post on the official Twitter handle of Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC_PANCHKULA) was uploaded on October 16, 2019. The account is followed by nine users, including Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana. Besides, the account has 1,351 followers.
Also, the profile still carries the display picture of the then DC, Vinay Pratap Singh, who was appointed as the Chandigarh DC in November last year. The present Panchkula DC, is Mahavir Kaushik.
Taking a jibe, Mohit Gupta, a city resident, on Twitter stated, “It is probably the best managed official handle of a Deputy Commissioner in the country. Please don’t tag this handle. It is a waste of time.”
Similarly, the Twitter handle of Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, (SwachhPanchkula) is inactive since December 2020.
The account is followed by three users, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It has 1,025 followers.
On the other hand, the Twitter account of the Panchkula police (CP_PANCHKULA), a verified account, had witnessed last activity on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The account is followed by 19 users, while it has 13.2k followers.
Facebook accounts of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation and the Panchkula police are dead since a long time.
SK Nayar, president, Citizens’ Welfare Association, said, “Though the government claims to promote e-governance for delivery of services and redressal of grievances, the inactive social media accounts of the administration say otherwise.”
While speaking at an event organised on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Panchkula in December last year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had claimed that the lives of Haryanvis were being made better through information and technology as their grievances were addressed through several government portals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...