January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Mohali, January 26
Mohali Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain has declared a holiday on January 27 in the schools of the district participating in the Republic Day celebrations in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the students of various schools of the district for the excellent programmes presented during the Republic Day celebrations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’
The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bhatinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade
It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...
As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been...