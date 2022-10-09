Legal fraternity for more use of technology in judicial system

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

To mark the 89th birth anniversary of Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi, a former Chief Justice of India, the Competent Foundation organised the third Justice Madan Mohan Memorial Lecture at the Law Bhawan in Sector 37 here today.

The theme of the lecture was ‘Need for Legal Reforms with the Advent of Technology’. On the occasion, invited justices emphasised the need for maximum use of technology in the judicial system.

In their address, foundation president Sanjay Tandon and organising committee member Pawan Kumar Mutneja said Justice Punchhi was considered a pillar of the judiciary as he had set ideals during his tenure.