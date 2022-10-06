Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Hours before Dasehra celebrations, miscreants set an effigy of Meghnad afire at Sector 46 here last night.

According to the Dasehra organisers, occupants of a Fortuner car, bearing a Haryana registration number, set off a rocket directed at the 82-foot effigy, setting it on fire around 1 am.

“After spotting the guard, the miscreants fled the spot. They returned nearly an hour later and tried to launch another rocket near the site. The guard rushed to catch them but they sped away,” said the organisers.

Meanwhile, the organisers tried to arrange an effigy, but couldn’t get one. A case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Mischief in Dera Bassi too

An unattached face of Ravan’s effigy was set afire by miscreants at Ramlila Maidan in Dera Bassi around 1 am on Wednesday. SHO Jaskanwal Singh said: “A bid was made, but no major damage was done. We are scanning the CCTV footage.” — TNS

‘Kumbhkaran’ throws tantrum

Mohali: High drama prevailed as cops stopped an artiste enacting Kumbhkaran from entering the Phase-8 Dasehra ground after he arrived there on a bike. With security heightened due to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s arrival at the venue, cops stopped Anil Bakshi, the artiste, at the gate. An argument ensued as Bakshi insisted on taking a round of the ground on the bike. Cops reasoned the bike had to be cleared by security team and it was not feasible at last moment. Bakshi, however, said there was a tradition of taking a round of the ground. Finally, he relented and proceeded on foot.