‘Modi took nation on development path’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Sanjay Tandon, the BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, has appealed to the workers to make people aware of the development done in the country and the city.

Addressing BJP workers during a ‘Chai par Charcha’ event at Ram Darbar, Tandon said the BJP did unprecedented development work in the country during the past 10 years, which never happened during the Congress rule.

The Modi government took care of every class and launched various schemes for them, he added.

The BJP candidate alleged that the Congress rule was full of scams, while that of the BJP was full of development works.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha