‘Modi took nation on development path’

Chandigarh, April 26
Sanjay Tandon, the BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, has appealed to the workers to make people aware of the development done in the country and the city.
Addressing BJP workers during a ‘Chai par Charcha’ event at Ram Darbar, Tandon said the BJP did unprecedented development work in the country during the past 10 years, which never happened during the Congress rule.
The Modi government took care of every class and launched various schemes for them, he added.
The BJP candidate alleged that the Congress rule was full of scams, while that of the BJP was full of development works.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...