Mohali EO announces dry days from May 23 to 25

Mohali, April 26
In view of the General Election in Haryana on May 25, the District Election Officer, Aashika Jain, has declared dry days from May 23 to 25 within the 3km of Mohali bordering Haryana. The dry-day orders would remain in force on June 4 too.
Polling in the district would be on June 1, therefore, May 30 to June 1 have been declared dry days. June 4, the counting day, has also been declared a dry day.
