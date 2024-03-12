Official dies by suicide at PGI

Chandigarh, March 11
A supervisor radiographer reportedly died by suicide in a washroom at the PGI this morning. She allegedly severed a vein. No suicide note was found at the spot, said a police official. The victim, identified as Narinder Kaur, was in her early fifties. She worked with the Department of Radiodiagnosis, Advanced Paediatric Centre.
The police have started an inquest proceeding into the matter at the Sector 11 police station. The post-mortem and forensic reports are awaited. “The institute is fully cooperating with the police. We are conducting our own investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event,” said the PGI in a statement issued to mediapersons.
