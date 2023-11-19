Painting contest on energy conservation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 18

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), as part of its energy conservation awareness programme, organised a state-level painting competition for children of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh (2023 edition) at the Indradhanush auditorium in Sector 5 here today.

A total of over 18 lakh students from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh showcased their artistic talent on energy conservation in the competition this year. Out of this massive participation, 300 students were selected — 50 from each group (Group A & Group B) of each state/UT.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB #Panchkula