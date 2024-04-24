Pedestrian dies after being hit by speeding car

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 23

A pedestrian succumbed to her injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sector 82 yesterday evening around 6 pm.

The deceased Balbir Kaur of Panchkula was hit by an unidentified vehicle when he was crossing a road in Sector 82. The complainant, Ramanjit Kaur, said she and her cousin had gone to the market for some work, and while returning home, a speeding vehicle hit her and she fled. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she died. A hit-and-run case has been registered at the IT City police station.

#Mohali #Panchkula