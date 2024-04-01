Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Three drug peddlers, including a music company owner, a Sarpanch, who is the son of a former Punjab Police Sub Inspector (SI); and a woman, have been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the UT police and 1.5 kg heroin, three vehicles and cash recovered.

The ANTF had a specific input about two accused, including the woman, involved in drug peddling in the tricity, visiting the lake in Sector 42 to deliver a consignment in a car bearing a registration number of Mohali.

The police reached the parking lot of the lake and nabbed the two accused the moment they stepped out of the car. They were identified as Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky (28), an MBA graduate, who owns a music company, namely “Big Boys”; and 22-year-old Avneet, a college dropout. Both reside at a housing society in Sector 91.

The police searched their car and allegedly found 1.012 kg of heroin concealed behind the speedometer. The police registered a case under the NDPS Act at the ANTF police station.

The police claimed Avneet, who is an addict, used to accompany Vikramjit during the purchase and supply of drugs to escape police suspicion. During interrogation, Vikramjit confessed to his association with a drug smuggler, Lovepreet Singh (29), whom he met through his music business. Lovepreet, a resident of Ferozepur, was subsequently nabbed from Ludhiana. The police allegedly recovered 500 grams of heroin from him. He is the son of a retired SI of the Punjab Police and Sarpanch of Naurang Ke Sial village in Ferozepur, the police said. “He had been involved in drug peddling for the past four years and was earlier arrested in an NDPS case by the Moga police,” the police added. The police seized Rs 4.5 lakh, two luxury vehicles, including an SUV, from him.

“On March 28, Lovepreet had received a huge drug consignment from across the border,” the police added. He used to collect drug money in cash and further make payment through hawala operators. He used virtual/fake numbers on WhatsApp and other apps to operate his drug racket.

