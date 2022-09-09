Kharar: Police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi extended

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 8

Police custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been extended by four days in a case of drugs and arms registered at Kharar.

After the end of his 10-day police remand today, the police produced him before a court at Kharar, which extended his remand by four days.

The CIA staff had arrested a resident of Patiala, Nikhilkant Sharma, on June 7 on the Kharar-Landran road. The police had recovered a .32-bore pistol, two mobile phones and Rs 1 lakh of drug money from him. He told the police that he worked for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar police station.

The Punjab police had brought Bishnoi here on production warrant in the singer Musewala murder case. The police are also interrogating him in various other cases registered against him in the state.

#Kharar #lawrence bishnoi #Mohali #punjab gangsters