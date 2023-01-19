PU men's team win football tournament

Chandigarh, January 18
Panjab University men’s team won a gold medal in the All-India Inter-University Football Tournament, which concluded at Kota University.
The local team logged a (3-1) win over Kota University to win the title. Earlier in the league stage, the side defeated Kerala University (1-0), followed by a (6-0) win over Utkal University and a goalless draw against hosts Kota University.
In the knock-out stage, Panjab University defeated Kannur University, Kerala, (3-0). Thereafter, the local side defeated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, (4-2) in a tie-breaker finish before moving to the final. In the final, the local side defeated the hosts (3-1). The team received a grand welcome on the PU campus today.
