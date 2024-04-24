HC notice to Centre on petition against use of Oxytocin for increasing milk production

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice of motion to the Union of India, among others, on a petition filed in public interest seeking action against dairy farmers “brutally causing cruelty to cows/cattle by using drugs as Oxytocin for increasing milk production for monetary benefits”.

The notice by Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji came on the petition filed by Jairoop Riar and another petitioner through counsel SS Bahl and Gaurav Vir Singh Behl

Directions were also sought to establish an over-viewing committee, members of the “civic society” as members, keeping in view in the judgment passed by the Apex Court and build up a proper procurement mechanism to prevent the use of Oxytocin or any harmful drug.

