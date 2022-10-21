Punjab enter semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Randeep Singh scored century, while Aryan Bhatia scored 71 off 103 balls to help Punjab storm into the semi-finals of the BCCI U-19 Tournament. The side defeated Mumbai by three wickets today.

In reply to Mumbai’s 309-run target, Punjab posted 310/7 in 49.4 overs. Randeep scored 122 off 70 balls, with 11 boundaries and eight sixes, while Bhatia scored unbeaten 71 runs, including five boundaries and one six. Aryaman Singh (45) was other main scorer for the side.

Earlier, Mumbai posted 309 runs in 49.4 overs with the help of skipper Musheer Khan (123 off 109 balls, with 12 boundaries and four sixes). Uday Sharan claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Krish Bhagat, Randeep Singh, Emanjot Singh and Manroop Singh took one each.