PUTA stages protest against Punjab Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), under the banner of PFUCTO, held a protest against the Punjab Government.

The protesters demanded the implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales for the university and college teachers. “A large number of teachers raised slogans against the dilly-dallying attitude of the government despite the assurances given by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann as well as Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in the Punjab Assembly,” said PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar.

“The revised UGC pay scales have been implemented in all states of the country except Punjab,” stated Prof AS Naura, Secretary, PUTA.