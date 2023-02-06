Rampur Seuri residents threaten to move court against dumping of garbage by Kalka MC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 5

Residents here today threatened to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the Kalka Municipal Council did not stop dumping garbage at Rampur Seuri village near Pinjore.

As per information, the Kalka Municipal Council, with a population of more than 1 lakh, does not have a permanent dumping ground. It has been dumping garbage in the village for the past two weeks forcing residents to hold a protest.

Advocate Vijay Bansal, senior vice-president of the Haryana Kisan Congress, said the place where the garbage was being dumped was near the Kaushalya Dam from where water is supplied to thousands of people daily. It poses a threat of outbreak of any disease. He termed it as the biggest failure of the Kalka Municipal Council as it failed to find a permanent place for dumping garbage.

He said dumping garbage at any place temporarily was against the rules and, if need be, they would not hesitate to move the court in this regard.

Bansal said the MC had not initiated any steps for setting up a permanent dumping ground. It had now started dumping garbage in the populated area.

He said in order to resolve the issue, the civic body should take views of social workers, leaders and local councillor to find a permanent solution to the issue.

