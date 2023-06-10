Rich haul by Chandigarh team in gatka tourney

Chandigarh, June 9
Chandigarh team bagged a rich haul of medals in the recently concluded 9th Ek Onkar National Federation Gatka Cup. The local contingent won five gold, six silver and eight bronze medals. The team claimed overall third position in the championship.
In the boys’ U-14 category, Amarpal claimed third position in individual demo, while the team of Amrit, Sukhpreet, Amarpal and Jagjot claimed silver medal in the farri sotti event. Ravinder won the individual farri soti U-19 gold medal, while Amrit, Gurpreet, Namanpreet and Bhagwant claimed team silver. Ishvinder Singh claimed silver medal in the individual demo event, while the team of Jagdeep, Harmeet, Gurseeak and Kulbir claimed silver in the single sotti team.
In the girls’ category, Harmanjeet claimed silver medal in the demo event, while Jasmine claimed farri sotti gold. In U-19 event, Harman claimed gold in individual demo, followed by a bronze in farri sotti event.
