Satluj Public School boys lift cricket title

Panchkula, September 14
Satluj Public School, Sector 4, defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, by five wickets to win the district inter-school cricket championship.
Batting first, Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, lads were bundled out for 73 runs in 13.2 overs. Sowyam (18) was the main run scorer for the side, while Vinit and Shivam added 11 runs each to the total. Ashish Sheoran claimed 3/12, while Ayush Kumar, Niyam and Himanshu claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.
In reply, Satluj Public School, Sector 4, team scored 76/5 in 13.1 overs. Vikram Sandhu, Aryan (14) and Harkirat (12) contributed to the team’s win. Sandeep and Mausam took two wickets each for the bowling side.
