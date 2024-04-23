Scammer poses as chiropractor, dupes Panchkula elderly man of Rs 98K

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 22

A senior citizen, a resident of Sector 9, was duped of a total of Rs 98,200 by a scammer who posed as a chiropractor.

The 64-year-old man said he has been irked by backache and contacted an individual through his Facebook profile regarding it. He said the man had made a Facebook profile by the name of Dr Rajnish Kant (chiropractic), adding that he assured him that with his treatment, the man would be free from all issues within a few appointments. The man said that ‘Rajnish’ stressed upon him to make an appointment during his supposed visit to Chandigarh and charged him Rs 15,300 for it.

The complainant sent him the money, and the scammer then directed him to pay Rs 16,910 for a CT scan. In lieu of which, the man offered to send back Rs 15,000 as ‘shagun’ for the man’s daughter’s wedding.

The complainant said, “Later, he told me that instead of sending Rs 15,000, his accountant had inadvertently sent Rs 51,000 to my account and directed me to send the amount back to him.” The man sent the money without checking his bank account. The scammer did the same the second time and collected another Rs 10,000 from him.

The man later checked his bank account and found himself scammed of a total of Rs 98,200. He filed a complaint through the online PM window portal.

The police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

