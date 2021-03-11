School notes: Shishu Niketan, Mohali

An intra-class Hindi declamation contest was held at the school. Participants expressed their views confidently on the burning social issues which need attention of one and all. The students of Class IX impressed the audience with their views and suggestions to curb vices such as female foeticide, ragging, child labour, dowry. Pahulpreet Kaur of section A stood first, whereas second and third position was bagged by Aditya of B and Shabnam of A section respectively.

Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh

"CASESHIP SHS" marked the fifth day of the quasquicentennial celebrations of "CFMSS" congregation at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh . It aimed at providing all budding entrepreneurs with a platform to exhibit their innovative ideas through PPT. Ten enthusiastic teams had set their hearts on the prestigious positions. Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh bagged the first place whereas the second and third positions were clinched by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and St Anne's Convent School, Chandigarh, respectively. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, honoured the winners and encouraged them to innovate.

CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

A talent-hunt show was organised for the children to showcase their hidden potential and entertainment skills. The students from Class I to III exhibited their skills in dance, drama, singing and poem recitation. The audience was spellbound by their performances. Principal Anjali Marriya was all praise for the participants.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To emphasise the importance of family and how it influences a child's life, a "Show and Tell" activity was organised for the students of Prep I of the school. The children spoke about their families and the role played by each member. It was interesting to see the kids talk about their experiences and bonding with their families and how they enjoyed spending time with each other.