State BJP president holds discussion over Nadda’s road show

Panchkula, January 4

With the onset of the New Year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun political activities in the region. BJP national president JP Nadda reached Panchkula to meet party leaders and workers on Thursday. He was welcomed at the Panchkula PWD rest house by the state president, Nayab Saini, and Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gyan Chand Gupta, among other leaders. Nadda interacted with the party workers and discussed the party’s different activities.

Before Nadda’s visit, state president Nayab Saini held a meeting with newly appointed general secretaries on Thursday, where the congregation discussed plans for the upcoming elections. The discussion also included JP Nadda’s road show, which was set to be held on January 6.

Saini discussed the strategy for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, along with the progress of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Saini said the welfare schemes made for the public by the centre as well as state governments are reaching everyone. He said, “The Manohar Lal government has empowered different sections of society by extending the benefits of the schemes to them.” He also held a meeting with the Panchkula District Core Committee and reviewed the preparations for the road show.

