T20 meet begins from January 29

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 18

The Ashwani Gupta Memorial Trust will organise the 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial Tricity Prize Money T20 Cricket Tournament in Chandigarh and Panchkula from January 29 to February 6.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is also the president of the Ashwani Gupta Memorial Trust, said the tournament would be organised in U-19 age group for both boys and girls categories.

The matches will be organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3; St Soldier’s School, Sector 16; Hansraj Public School, Sector 6; and Sector 26 cricket ground in Chandigarh. The winning teams in both categories will be awarded Rs 51,000 each, while the runners-up of both categories will get Rs 31,000 each. The best performers of each match will be awarded with Rs 5,100 each.

“The trust will organise this tournament every year. Over 15 teams have already confirmed their entry for the tournament. This event will be a platform for the budding male and female cricketers of Haryana and nearby states,” Gupta said.

