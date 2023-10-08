TBRL meet to improve DRDO, industry synergy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

An industry synergy meet to step up collaboration for design, development, testing and evaluation of indigenous systems for the armed forces was organised by Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) here today.

The objective of the event was to strengthen the synergy between DRDO laboratories and private industries venturing in the field of defence production. An exhibition of various technologies and products developed by the TBRL was held on the occasion.

Over 90 industry partners from across the country attended the meet and expressed interest in collaboration for making India self-reliant in the field of defence technologies. More than 70 scientists from the TBRL and the DRDO headquarters interacted with the industry representatives and addressed their queries.

