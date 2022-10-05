Panchkula: Trans-Ghaggar residents to stage protest on October 14

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 4

The residents of sectors across Ghaggar river have formed a committee, “Sangram Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Committee, Panchkula” to raise their voice against the dumping ground and the solid waste management plant at Jhuriwala, near Sector 25 here.

The first meeting of the committee was held at Rani Lakshmi Bai Community Centre, Sector 25, in the presence of Akshaydeep Chaudhary, councillor, and office-bearers of residents’ welfare associations of all sectors across the river. The committee has decided to hold an indicative agitation at the MC office in Sector 14 on October 14.

Residents threatened to launch an agitation as the Haryana Chief Minister and the local MLA and Assembly Speaker were allegedly not concerned about the problems being faced by the people of the area. They claimed that repeated requests to the state government for shifting the dumping ground from Jhuriwala did not bear any result.

