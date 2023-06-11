Two arrested for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

The police have arrested two persons in connection with a brutal attack that took place at Toda village in Raipurrani.

The suspects were identified as Jagtar Singh and Mahendra Singh, both residents of Toda.

In a complaint to the police on June 1, Kulbir Singh of Toda stated that he and his relative Robin were ambushed by a group of 8-10 persons armed with sticks, swords and other sharp weapons. In the assault, Kulbir Singh’s kin sustained severe injuries and fell to the ground. He was rushed to the government hospital in Raipurrani for treatment.

On Kulbir’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Three POs nabbed

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three proclaimed offenders. One of them was identified as Satbir, alias Babu, a resident of Moga. He was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody. The other two persons arrested were Ravi Chauhan, a resident of Panchkula who was declared a PO by the Kalka court, and Chet Ram, a resident of Solan, who was declared a PO by the Panchkula court.