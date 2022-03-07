Vendors' body serves legal notice on P'kula MC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 6

A local association of street vendors has served a legal notice on the Municipal Corporation over “eviction drives”.

Footpath Workers Swarojgar Bachao Sangarh Samiti president Ram Dev Singh Patel said, “Just around 500 vendors have been allotted vending sites in various vending zones, leaving out 3,200 vendors identified in the survey. Those left out are still waiting for the certificate of vending as well as a place to operate. As per the Street Vendors Act, the eligible vendors must be issued certificates of vending and allotted space for vending. Till the completion of this exercise, their eviction is illegal.”

He added that they first faced the Covid-induced restrictions, and now were being deprived of their sole source of livelihood. “The MC is abusing its powers to harass vendors across the city,” Patel said.

It has been mentioned in the notice that the MC must immediately refrain from evicting street vendors illegally in the garb of anti-encroachment drives.

The association stated that it would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for redressal of their grievances if the civic body did not stop evicting vendors.