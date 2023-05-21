Village gets Rs 5L for playground

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 20

The state government has initiated various steps to promote sports in the rural areas.

The government is working on constructing playgrounds there so that the youth of the villages engage in sports and shun drugs, Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy said.

He said this while addressing the gathering at Bhagatpura village after inaugurating the construction work on a playground in the village. He handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh for building the playground in the village.

He said that it was everyone’s moral duty to rescue the youth from the drug menace and to engage them in sports and social activities so that they may bring laurels to their villages, the district and the state. The MLA said the state government has initiated various sports competitions for the youth and that government jobs were being provided to those who won medals at national and international levels. He said that the diet expenses have also been increased for the sportspersons during practice.

He said AAP government will soon make Punjab a drug-free state by showing the right direction to the youth.