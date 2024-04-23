Woman dies after falling off 11th floor of Panchkula society

Panchkula, April 22
A 60-year-old woman died after falling off the 11 floor of a building at Suncity in Sector 20 here yesterday.
Identified as Sheela Jain, the woman was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 6 where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Police officials said the victim lived with her son, daughter-in-in law and their children. The incident took place around 7.30 am.
Bachchu Singh, Sector 20 SHO, said the woman was reportedly suffering from depression. “She was also taking medicines. Passers-by had taken her to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead,” he said.
He said her family members did not suspect any foul play. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.
