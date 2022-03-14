Youth arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: A 25-year-old youth has been arrested by the police while possessing 263 grams of heroin. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Sanjay, a resident of Small Flats, Maloya, was nabbed from Sector 18 while possessing heroin. The heroin is worth nearly Rs1.50 crore, claim the police. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station. TNS
UT witnesses six Covid-19 cases
Chandigarh: The city witnessed six fresh Covid cases on Sunday. The number of active cases now stands at 57. The death count is 1,165. Meanwhile, eight patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. TNS
5 more infected in Panchkula
Panchkula: Panchkula witnessed five fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,107. There are 24 active cases in the district. TNS
Only 2 found +ve in Mohali district
Mohali: Two fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,655. As many as nine patients were cured of the disease in the district. However, no death was reported on Sunday.
