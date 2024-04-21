Youth held with heroin, opium

Mohali: A youth, Akashdeep Singh, 23, of Sadar Morinda, was arrested with 60 gm of heroin, 20 gm of opium and Rs 25,000 drug money near Balongi barrier on Friday. Kharar CIA Staff in-charge Harminder Singh said a weighing machine was also recovered. TNS
Man dies after falling in pit
Mohali: A 50-year-old industrial worker, Sita Ram, died after falling in a pit at Nachiketa Paper Mill in Dera Bassi on the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road on Friday night. He sustained wounds to the head, and he was rushed to the Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead. TNS
Youth dies by suicide
Zirakpur: A 25-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide after hanging to death in his room in a flat in Maya Garden in Zirakpur on Friday night. TNS
Three held with 4.5 kg marijuana
Mohali: Two women were among three persons held with 4.5 kg of marijuana. The suspects Bhagi Bhahadur, his wife, Bhim Kaur Rana and Dhanmaya have been booked under the NDPS Act.
