Vaccine patent waiver challenge for WTO

The global pharma lobby has naturally been putting pressure on Western nations to stall the move on the ground that it will stifle innovation and prevent drug companies from reaping the fruits of their investment in research and development. But in the case of Covid, the financing of the research and rapid development have been possible only by several governments having poured billions of dollars into these efforts.

Vaccine patent waiver challenge for WTO

BRIDGING THE DIVIDE: The ministerial conference of the WTO will focus on patent waivers to tackle vaccine inequity. Reuters

Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

THE Covid pandemic is still far from over as is clear from the recent resurgence in China and even the rising cases in this country. But the contentious issue of making vaccines available to everyone in the world has still not been resolved over the past one and a half years. India and South Africa had piloted a proposal in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2020 to give patent waivers to vaccines and related diagnostics to enable poor countries to manufacture these without any hindrance. The proposal is languishing till now at the multilateral trade body owing to developed countries trying to dilute the original provisions.

The global pharma lobby has naturally been putting pressure on Western nations to stall the move on the ground that it will stifle innovation and prevent drug companies from reaping the fruits of their investment in research and development. But in the case of Covid, the financing of the research and rapid development have been possible only by several governments having poured billions of dollars into these efforts. It was due to this massive initiative that a Covid vaccine was developed in less than a year.

Meanwhile, only two per cent of Africa’s 1.2 billion population has received just one dose of vaccines while developed countries like New Zealand have covered 90 per cent of their people with both doses and are on to the third booster.

The enormous inequity in vaccine availability has not been able to persuade developed countries to back the patent waiver wholeheartedly though the US has put its considerable clout behind the move. Even so, it has confined its support only to vaccines and not for other areas like drugs and therapeutics. Rich countries like the European Union are also prepared to back the patent waiver only for the current Covid pandemic, leaving the entire process to be gone through yet again in case another one afflicts the planet.

The forthcoming ministerial conference of the WTO to be held in Geneva from June 12 will have to focus on this issue, given the fact that Covid is not going away anytime soon. Reports of a new disease, monkeypox, ominously suggest that the world has to accept that diseases coming from the animal kingdom may end up as future pandemics. All the more reason for the conference to take firm steps to ensure that all countries whether rich or poor, have the infrastructure to deal with such crises, including vaccine manufacturing capability.

So far, the developed world is reported to have come up with a plan that is rightly being considered inadequate by the original movers of the proposal, India and South Africa. This is because the new plan does not include drugs, therapeutics and medical devices which are essential in treatment during any pandemic. The need for technology transfer has also been highlighted by this country as otherwise it would not be possible to undertake the manufacture of vaccines.

The US is also not prepared to accept a voluntary commitment by China not to opt for the patent waiver and is insisting on the provision to ensure clarity. Differences between the two countries could actually end up sabotaging the entire patent waiver plan unless a compromise is arrived at, since decisions at the WTO are taken by consensus of all 164 members.

It must be recalled that the patent waiver proposal has already taken over 18 months to reach the stage of being considered formally by the ministerial conference. It was in October 2020 that India and South Africa had submitted a scheme for a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation of certain provisions of the intellectual property rights agreement, TRIPS, in relation to Covid-19. A revised plan was put forward by 62 co-sponsors in May last year including India, South Africa and Indonesia. This envisages that the waiver should be in force for at least three years from the date of the decision on the matter. It has also covered health products and technologies under its purview. In this context, it has pointed out that Covid treatment involves a range of goods and intellectual property issues may arise with respect to the products and technologies as well as their materials, components and means of manufacture.

Initially, the response to the proposal was that there is already an existing provision for compulsory licensing that is available to every member country in times of crisis. It also includes a provision for imports. But in the case of a pandemic like Covid, it would be a time-consuming process for each country to seek compulsory licensing approvals. Hence, adopting the scheme mooted by India and South Africa was essential as it provided for a blanket waiver for production of vaccines, drugs and medical equipment.

The global pharma lobby has naturally been putting pressure on Western nations to stall the move on the grounds that it will stifle innovation and prevent drug companies from reaping the fruits of their investment in research and development. But in the case of Covid, the financing of the research and rapid development have been possible only by several governments having poured billions of dollars into these efforts. It was due to this massive financing initiative that a Covid vaccine was developed in less than a year, a process that earlier used to take from five to ten years. It is thus in the fitness of things that these companies which have benefited from public funds should use their resources for the public good.

The forthcoming WTO ministerial conference which is being held after a gap of five years must take a long-term view on the issue of the patent waiver. It must factor in the fact that Covid could be the first of many deadly viruses that will engulf the globe, as is being predicted by many experts. Bill Gates has already suggested that the World Health Organisation (WHO) should set up a surveillance task force to present future outbreaks. The human and financial cost of the pandemic also needs to be taken into account. Over 6.2 million people are reported to have lost their lives while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that it will cost the global economy $12.5 trillion by 2024. Thus a patent waiver that will help in prevention and treatment of future pandemics cannot be delayed any further and must be put in place immediately. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

3
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

6
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

10
Diaspora

Canada super visa changes to benefit Indians the most; parents and grandparents can now stay longer

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Top News

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...

Hurt by fabricated stories says Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Punjab Cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Police raid 7 jailed gangsters’ houses in search of arms, ammo

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

Youth found dead in car in Mohali market

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Two years on, upgrade of waste-processing plant in Chandigarh hanging fire

26 Congress councillors lend support to Mohali Mayor who recently joined BJP

HC takes note of delay in handing over plots by GMADA, HSVP

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit in Punjab