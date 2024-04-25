6-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ by tutor’s son

New Delhi, April 24
A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old accused has been detained.
“A PCR call regarding sexual assault with a six-year-old girl was received at the Sangam Vihar police station at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The woman caller, a resident of the same locality, reported that her daughter went for tuition on the next street as usual but came back earlier than usual,” a senior police officer said.
The woman’s daughter told her on questioning that the son of the tuition teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her.
