AAP student wing rallies in CM’s support

New Delhi, April 10

The student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), stood in solidarity with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a student dialogue held at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, on Wednesday.

Amidst impassioned dialogues and speeches, the campaign shed light on pressing issues, including the alleged misuse of governmental machinery by the BJP administration and perceived injustices faced by Kejriwal.

As part of the initiative, the CYSS will launch a signature campaign across all colleges of Delhi University starting Thursday, aiming to raise awareness about the challenges faced under the current government. Additionally, it will lead a ‘Mashaal March’ commencing at 6 pm on April 16 from the Arts Faculty of CYSS at Delhi University to the ‘Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station’.

Sanju Bhatia, a law student leader at Delhi University, underscored the timing of Kejriwal’s arrest right before AAP’s candidate announcement for the LS elections, suggesting it is not a coincidence but rather a conspiracy. He highlighted the apparent misuse of government machinery under the BJP government, particularly in handling PhD and research work.

Tikam Nauratam, a student leader from the Hindi department, expressed concerns over the BJP government’s attempt to divert attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, women’s safety, education, health, electricity and water, by incarcerating Kejriwal.

