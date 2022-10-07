Anti-dust drive launched in Delhi, violations to invite fine up to Rs 5L

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

A month-long anti-dust campaign to check compliance of pollution norms at construction sites was launched in Delhi on Thursday and 586 teams have been formed for their enforcement, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Masks for workers must Firms have to build tin walls around construction sites

They must cover vehicles engaged in construction

Debris must be disposed of at designated spots

Soil or sand cannot be left uncovered at work sites

Stone-cutting cannot be done in the open

Water to be sprayed in non-cemented areas to settle dust

Waste generated during construction to be recycled

“Every construction site in Delhi has to ensure strict compliance with government norms aimed at reducing dust in the city,” the Delhi Ministry of Environment said.

There are 14-point guidelines that every construction company or agency will have to follow at its sites in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Some of these norms are deploying anti-smog guns, covering construction sites with tin walls and tarpaulin sheets and not leaving construction material uncovered.

Rai said violation of anti-dust norms would lead to fines ranging between

Rs 10,000 and Rs 5 lakh as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. For repetitive violations, a penalty of more than Rs 5 lakh would be imposed.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the winter action plan. In the first phase, we operationalised a war room in the Delhi Secretariat on October 3. We have collaborated with several agencies to form 586 teams to monitor the implementation of the campaign,” Rai said, launching the campaign that will continue till November 6.