Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, June 7
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday turned emotional as he remembered his former deputy Manish Sisodia while inaugurating a new branch of BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Bawana.
"I am missing Manish Sisodia today. Sisodia had started this aiming to provide quality education to one and all. They framed false charges against him and jailed him in an unjust manner," Kejriwal said.
He said Sisodia had been jailed on "false charges" and would be "granted bail very soon".
"I am sure Sisodia will come out of the jail soon. Truth always wins. He has been jailed because he has been building good schools and the Aam Aadmi Party is getting popular," the AAP supremo said.
Making a veiled attack on the BJP, Kejriwal said, "They want to halt the progress of Delhi's education."
"They (BJP) want Delhi's education revolution to come to an end but we will not let that happen. Everyone around the world has the same opinion about government schools in Delhi, that our schools are the best," he claimed.
