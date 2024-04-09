 BJP received donations from 45 suspicious firms, alleges AAP : The Tribune India

BJP received donations from 45 suspicious firms, alleges AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The AAP on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over electoral bonds, dubbing it as the saffron party’s ‘bond scandal’. Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged that the Modi government orchestrated corruption amounting to lakhs of crores of rupees through electoral bonds in a meticulously planned manner.

Singh, alongside senior leader Jasmine Shah, characterised it as a well-coordinated effort by the Modi government to divert funds from the nation’s treasury into the BJP’s coffers.

They alleged that 45 suspicious companies have donated Rs 1,068 crore to the BJP, despite showing signs of financial distress such as losses or tax exemptions.

Citing examples, Singh pointed out companies that donated substantial sums to the BJP despite incurring massive losses. One such instance is Bharti Airtel, which donated Rs 200 crore despite suffering a loss of Rs 77,000 crore and receiving a tax rebate of Rs 8,200 crore. Another company, DLF, donated Rs 25 crore to the BJP despite incurring a loss of Rs 130 crore in seven years. It too got a tax rebate of Rs 20 crore, he alleged.

He highlighted six companies that donated significantly more than their total profits to the BJP, raising questions about their sources of funding. He questioned how companies like Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited could donate more than three times their profits as political contributions to the BJP.

Singh criticised PM’s anti-corruption rhetoric, accusing the BJP of actively facilitating corruption through legislative changes and tax exemptions. He called for immediate action by investigative agencies such as the ED and the CBI to thoroughly investigate these allegations.

Singh demanded accountability from the BJP, urging them to explain how they facilitated such massive losses to the government exchequer through tax exemptions and changes in rules. The MP highlighted the rule change implemented by the Modi government in 2017, which eliminated restrictions that had previously hindered loss-making companies from making substantial donations to political parties.

“In 2017, during the amendment process, the Election Commission voiced opposition and expressed concerns about the potential for abuse. They cautioned that the change could lead to the creation of shell companies solely for the purpose of funnelling donations to political parties,” he added.

