CM writes to Tihar Supdt, questions ‘false’ jail statement on his health

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to the superintendent of Tihar Jail, where he is lodged since April 1, claiming he has been asking for insulin every day and that AIIMS doctors never said there was no reason to worry about his diabetic condition.

Seeking insulin daily I have read the statement of Tihar administration in the newspaper. Both the statements are false. I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose meter readings and said sugar is going very high three times a day. It goes between 250 to 320. — Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister

His letter to the superintendent comes a day after the Tihar administration issued a statement stating they had arranged his video conference with senior specialists from AIIMS during which neither “the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors”. The CM alleged that the Tihar administration issued a “false and misleading” statement under “political pressure”.

“I have raised the issue of insulin for 10 days, every day, multiple times. I showed my high sugar levels to every doctor who came to see me. I showed them that there were three peaks in the sugar level everyday — between 250 and 320. I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day.

Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?” Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

He also disputed the claim that AIIMS doctors had stated there was no cause for concern.

“AIIMS doctors never assured any such thing. They said they will see all the data and then give their advice. I hope that you will follow the law and Constitution,” he wrote.

The jail administration had previously mentioned in a statement that senior specialists from AIIMS had conducted a consultation with Kejriwal via video call on April 20. Following a thorough discussion, Kejriwal was reportedly reassured about the absence of any serious health issues and was advised to adhere to his prescribed medication regimen.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#AIIMS #Arvind Kejriwal