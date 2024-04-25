Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

New Delhi, April 24
Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail on Wednesday, marking the second time a party leader held a meeting with the CM inside the jail. Last week, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had met him in judicial custody. Sandeep Pathak, who had accompanied Mann, said Kejriwal would meet Delhi Ministers to assess the work in the Capital.
After the meeting, Bhardwaj said, “We had taken an appointment from the Tihar administration at 12.30 pm to meet Kejriwal. I was able to have a discussion with him for about half an hour. The CM was sitting on the other side of the glass in a window, and I was sitting on the other side. I was able to talk to him through a phone. We had a good conversation. The only thing that the CM emphasised on was that Delhiites should not worry about him; he is very strong and will continue his fight with the blessings of the people of Delhi.”
Meanwhile, the AAP expressed strong objection to the Tihar administration for not allowing Cabinet minister Atishi to meet the CM in jail. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged a conspiracy, stating that he would write a letter to the Prime Minister and L-G against this on Thursday.
“Atishi, along with Bharadwaj, was to meet the CM. For this, Atishi had duly applied on Tuesday following all the rules, but the meeting was cancelled at the last moment,” said the MP.
Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak went to meet the CM along with Bharadwaj, but he was also not allowed to meet him. Only Bharadwaj was permitted to meet the CM.
Singh questioned the Prime Minister’s motives, stating, “What enmity do you have against Kejriwal, his family and followers? You want to bring down his morale, but he will not bow down or bend due to these actions.” Singh expressed anguish over the perceived vendetta against Kejriwal, stating, “Today you are cancelling the CM’s meeting with an MP, you are cancelling his meeting with the Minister of Education. You have already cancelled my meeting with him. Tomorrow, you will bar him from meeting his wife or anybody else. This did not even happen during the British rule; even the biggest dictators do not behave like PM Modi; he has surpassed all of them.” Singh questioned the jail authorities regarding their actions.
