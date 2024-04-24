Delhi Congress’s disciplinary panel meets to address sloganeering incident

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

Following the disruptive slogans raised against the candidature of Udit Raj during the introduction of the three Delhi candidates by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely, the disciplinary committee of the DPCC convened a meeting to address the issue.

Chaired by Narendra Nath, the meeting, held at the DPCC office in Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday, focused on the behaviour of the party workers during the event and the support shown for former Delhi Minister and All India Congress Committee member Rajkumar Chauhan.

The Congress cadre had been protesting in support of Chauhan, which became a point of contention during the event.

The meeting was attended by vice-chairman of the disciplinary committee, Shoaib Danish, along with members Varyam Kaur, Onika Malhotra and Ashwani Dhawan.

The committee unanimously agreed to forward the complaint against Rajkumar Chauhan to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for further deliberation.

Additionally, the committee resolved to identify the individuals responsible for the disruptive slogans and issue show-cause notices to them, emphasising the importance of maintaining party discipline.

The Disciplinary Committee urged all Delhi Congress party workers to focus on supporting and ensuring the victory of the Congress candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasising the need to avoid any anti-party activities.

